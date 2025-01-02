Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
People in Donegal urged to apply to Historic Structures Fund 2025

People in Donegal are being encouraged to apply to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage’s Historic Structures Fund 2025.

The scheme aims to assist the conservation and enhancement of historic structures and buildings for the broader benefit of communities and the public.

Grants of €50,000 to €200,000 are available.

The scheme focuses on larger enhancement, refurbishment or reuse projects involving heritage structures, where a clear community or public benefit has been demonstrated, or a residential benefit has been demonstrated.

Eligible structures include those that are protected, are eligible for inclusion in the RPS or those that are located within Architectural Conservation Areas.

Applications can be made directly to the Architectural Conservation Office of Donegal County Council.

