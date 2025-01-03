Funding announced to develop sustainable marketplace in Donegal

Funding has been announced to develop a sustainable marketplace in Donegal.

Spraoi agus Spórt, Supervalu, Carndonagh, has received €120,000 to develop a Local Roots sustainable marketplace.

The initiative seeks to establish a Local Growers Network, Supplier Market, and Social Supermarket through Carndonagh Garden Centre & Nursery.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Senator Pippa Hackett, announced the funding today to maximise the return to primary producers from short supply chains.