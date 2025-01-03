Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

We start with a special youth Friday Panel with our guests Cassie Lamb, Chloe Martin and Stephen Sheridan – topics include RSA plans to hire influencers, wokeism, a younger person’s future in Ireland and more:

We discuss your consumer rights, how to get fit for 25 nd darts:

Michael Leddy and Katie McGee join Greg for That’s Entertainment:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

