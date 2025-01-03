Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Police in Derry and Strabane warn children may be unaware they are being sexually exploited

Police in Derry and Strabane are warning that children who are being sexually exploited are often unaware.

They say perpetrators can manipulate children by buying them gifts and pretending they care.

Police say children and young people can suffer abuse in many settings, for example, in a family, or in an institutional or community setting.

Often the abuse will be committed by someone who is known to them. However, sometimes the abuse may be committed by a stranger.

Police are urging people to be aware of the signs of child sexual exploitation.

They include; children going missing from home, not engaging with their usual friends, sharp changes in their mood or character, being frightened of some people, unexplained access to money, children always being on their phone, displaying inappropriate sexualised behaviour or misusing drugs or alcohol.

Police in Derry and Strabane are appealing to anyone if they suspect a child is being sexually exploited to report it.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fears new Garda policing model will be rushed through in Donegal without adequate planning or investment

3 January 2025
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
Top Stories, News

NW wettest region in Ireland in December – Met Eireann

3 January 2025
snow ice weather cold
Top Stories, News

Cold snap causing difficult travelling conditions in Donegal

3 January 2025
violence against women domestic abuse
Top Stories, News

Police in Derry and Strabane warn children may be unaware they are being sexually exploited

3 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fears new Garda policing model will be rushed through in Donegal without adequate planning or investment

3 January 2025
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
Top Stories, News

NW wettest region in Ireland in December – Met Eireann

3 January 2025
snow ice weather cold
Top Stories, News

Cold snap causing difficult travelling conditions in Donegal

3 January 2025
violence against women domestic abuse
Top Stories, News

Police in Derry and Strabane warn children may be unaware they are being sexually exploited

3 January 2025
healthy food
Top Stories, News

Funding announced to develop sustainable marketplace in Donegal

3 January 2025
farm famers (1)
Top Stories, News

Fine Gael seeking to reclaim Agriculture ministry

3 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube