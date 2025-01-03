Police in Derry and Strabane warn children may be unaware they are being sexually exploited

Police in Derry and Strabane are warning that children who are being sexually exploited are often unaware.

They say perpetrators can manipulate children by buying them gifts and pretending they care.

Police say children and young people can suffer abuse in many settings, for example, in a family, or in an institutional or community setting.

Often the abuse will be committed by someone who is known to them. However, sometimes the abuse may be committed by a stranger.

Police are urging people to be aware of the signs of child sexual exploitation.

They include; children going missing from home, not engaging with their usual friends, sharp changes in their mood or character, being frightened of some people, unexplained access to money, children always being on their phone, displaying inappropriate sexualised behaviour or misusing drugs or alcohol.

Police in Derry and Strabane are appealing to anyone if they suspect a child is being sexually exploited to report it.