Public inquiry into murder of Sean Brown appealed by NI Secretary of State

The Secretary of State in Northern Ireland intends to appeal a judge’ s ruling for a public enquiry for death of Sean Brown.

The senior GAA official in Northern Ireland was abducted and killed by loyalists in 1997 as he locked the gates at Bellaghy Wolfe Tones Club in Derry.

Justice Humphreys issued the ruling last month following years of campaigning from Mr Brown’s family.

Mid Ulster MLA Mr McGlone has slammed the move, saying it has left the family in question facing months more of legal wrangling, more delay and heartache.