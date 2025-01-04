Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

St. Patrick’s Athletic youngster signs for Finn Harps

Finn Harps manager Darren Murphy with new signing Anto Dodd (Photo: finnharps.ie)

Finn Harps have announced the signing of midfielder Anto Dodd on a season long loan from St. Patrick’s Athletic.

The Republic of Ireland underage international progressed through the Saints’ academy after joining their U15s in 2020, before making his senior debut in November 2023.

Harps Manager Darren Murphy says:

“I’m delighted Anto has decided to join us for the season from St Pats and I am really looking forward to getting to work with him now in preseason.

He will be a great asset to the football club in the 2025 campaign and the squad we are building.

There were other clubs interested in Anto, so for him to decide to come up the road shows the commitment he has to Finn Harps and representing this community.

I would also like to thank St Pats for their cooperation in getting this deal completed and trusting us with the development of their player.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Irish-Water-pic2
News, Top Stories

Leak detection works to cause disruptions in South Donegal

4 January 2025
472471365_1027723679393903_1918463012871596605_n
News, Top Stories

Police growing increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Limavady teenager

4 January 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man charged as part of investigation into importation of cocaine from the Republic into the North

4 January 2025
High vis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Vulnerable road users urged to be cautious during weather warnings

4 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Irish-Water-pic2
News, Top Stories

Leak detection works to cause disruptions in South Donegal

4 January 2025
472471365_1027723679393903_1918463012871596605_n
News, Top Stories

Police growing increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Limavady teenager

4 January 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man charged as part of investigation into importation of cocaine from the Republic into the North

4 January 2025
High vis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Vulnerable road users urged to be cautious during weather warnings

4 January 2025
untitled-1D0A1284 copy Credit Neil Warner EDITED
News, Top Stories

Man appears in court charged with mother’s murder in Roscommon

4 January 2025
new orleans
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations continue into New Orleans terror attack

4 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube