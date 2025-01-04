St. Patrick’s Athletic youngster signs for Finn Harps

Finn Harps have announced the signing of midfielder Anto Dodd on a season long loan from St. Patrick’s Athletic.

The Republic of Ireland underage international progressed through the Saints’ academy after joining their U15s in 2020, before making his senior debut in November 2023.

Harps Manager Darren Murphy says:

“I’m delighted Anto has decided to join us for the season from St Pats and I am really looking forward to getting to work with him now in preseason.

He will be a great asset to the football club in the 2025 campaign and the squad we are building.

There were other clubs interested in Anto, so for him to decide to come up the road shows the commitment he has to Finn Harps and representing this community.

I would also like to thank St Pats for their cooperation in getting this deal completed and trusting us with the development of their player.”