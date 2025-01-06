Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Foyle Street to close from today to allow essential water works

People in Derry are being reminded that Foyle Street in Derry will be closed from today to allow water works.

The street will be closed to throught traffic between Water Street and Shipquay Place.

Pedestrian access and taxi services will be available while work is ongoing.

NI Water, Arup and BSG say they are grateful to the local businesses and the public for their support as they deliver new water and wastewater infrastructure

They say they will continue to make every effort to complete the next phases of work in the shortest possible timeframe and will keep key stakeholders updated as work progresses.

buncrana entrance
Top Stories, News

Litter levels in Buncrana improve

6 January 2025
Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for next Government to appoint more women to Cabinet

6 January 2025
snow
Audio, News, Top Stories

41,000 homes and businesses still without power due to adverse weather

6 January 2025
Lifford Credit Union
Top Stories, News

Lifford Credit Union warns over rising fraud threat

6 January 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

