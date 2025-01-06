Foyle Street to close from today to allow essential water works

People in Derry are being reminded that Foyle Street in Derry will be closed from today to allow water works.

The street will be closed to throught traffic between Water Street and Shipquay Place.

Pedestrian access and taxi services will be available while work is ongoing.

NI Water, Arup and BSG say they are grateful to the local businesses and the public for their support as they deliver new water and wastewater infrastructure

They say they will continue to make every effort to complete the next phases of work in the shortest possible timeframe and will keep key stakeholders updated as work progresses.