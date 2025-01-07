Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardaí investigate dangerous driving in Falcarragh on Christmas Eve night

Gardaí are investigating incidents of dangerous driving involving a number of vehicles at Main Street, Falcarragh on Christmas Eve night.

Between 11.30pm on December 24th and 00.30am on December 25th, vehicles were repported to have been driving dangerously.

Anyone who was travelling in the area between those times with a dash-cam is being sked to make the footage available.

Any relevant information should be passed on to Gardaí in Milford on 074-9153060, or via the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

