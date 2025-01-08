Experience of a lifetime for young Oisin McShane

Letterkenny native Oisin McShane was one of two Irish drivers who were in Norway this week for a once in a lifetime opportunity to experience driving on snow and ice under the tuition of John Haugland and Rally superstar Andreas Bakkerud.

15 year old Oisin and 18 year old Ross Ryan got to experience FWD techniques in a Nissan Almera GTi, before progressing to a 4WD Subaru Impreza on the 2nd day.

The pair of young Rally stars were put through their paces driving on a frozen lake.

The trip was organised by the Craig Breen Foundation, set up in honour of the late WRC star who died in 2023, and to continue his commitment to developing the future stars of the sport in Ireland.

Oisin & Ross have earned their place on the trip thanks to their results in the Junior 1000 class of the Irish Forest Rally Championship last year.

Oisin McShane finished the 2024 season as Champion in his debut year in the sport.