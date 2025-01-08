Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Experience of a lifetime for young Oisin McShane

Letterkenny native Oisin McShane was one of two Irish drivers who were in Norway this week for a once in a lifetime opportunity to experience driving on snow and ice under the tuition of John Haugland and Rally superstar Andreas Bakkerud.

15 year old Oisin and 18 year old Ross Ryan got to experience FWD techniques in a Nissan Almera GTi, before progressing to a 4WD Subaru Impreza on the 2nd day.

The pair of young Rally stars were put through their paces driving on a frozen lake.

Ross Ryan and Oisin McShane

The trip was organised by the Craig Breen Foundation, set up in honour of the late WRC star who died in 2023, and to continue his commitment to developing the future stars of the sport in Ireland.

Oisin & Ross have earned their place on the trip thanks to their results in the Junior 1000 class of the Irish Forest Rally Championship last year.

Oisin McShane finished the 2024 season as Champion in his debut year in the sport.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Seanad
Top Stories, News

Five candidates from Donegal to contest Seanad election

8 January 2025
Gaza
Top Stories, News

Ireland joins South Africa’s International Court of Justice case against Israel

8 January 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, January 8th

8 January 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Top Stories, News

Severe traffic congestion reported between Kilross and Stranorlar

8 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Seanad
Top Stories, News

Five candidates from Donegal to contest Seanad election

8 January 2025
Gaza
Top Stories, News

Ireland joins South Africa’s International Court of Justice case against Israel

8 January 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, January 8th

8 January 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Top Stories, News

Severe traffic congestion reported between Kilross and Stranorlar

8 January 2025
troubles
Top Stories, News

First reports from ICRIR on NI Troubles to be published this year

8 January 2025
Garda Roads Policing
Top Stories, News

Injury escaped in morning collision in Creeslough

8 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube