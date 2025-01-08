First reports from ICRIR on NI Troubles to be published this year

The first reports from the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery, created under the Legacy Act, are expected to be published in the Autumn.

The Irish Examiner reports that the new body, tasked to probe cases from the Troubles, is currently looking at 25 cases and has also accepted a request for an investigation from the Secretary of State.

ICRIR chief executive Louise Warde Hunter says the commission is committed to getting the unvarnished truth for victims, survivors and families and that the answers which have been long sought after cannot be rushed.