Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

First reports from ICRIR on NI Troubles to be published this year

The first reports from the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery, created under the Legacy Act, are expected to be published in the Autumn.

The Irish Examiner reports that the new body, tasked to probe cases from the Troubles, is currently looking at 25 cases and has also accepted a request for an investigation from the Secretary of State.

ICRIR chief executive Louise Warde Hunter says the commission is committed to getting the unvarnished truth for victims, survivors and families and that the answers which have been long sought after cannot be rushed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

troubles
Top Stories, News

First reports from ICRIR on NI Troubles to be published this year

8 January 2025
Garda Roads Policing
Top Stories, News

Injury escaped in morning collision in Creeslough

8 January 2025
Dail
Top Stories, News

Government formation talks continue with attention turning to which Independents may support Government

8 January 2025
hse
Top Stories, Audio, News

Canavan urges people to avail of the flu vaccine

8 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

troubles
Top Stories, News

First reports from ICRIR on NI Troubles to be published this year

8 January 2025
Garda Roads Policing
Top Stories, News

Injury escaped in morning collision in Creeslough

8 January 2025
Dail
Top Stories, News

Government formation talks continue with attention turning to which Independents may support Government

8 January 2025
hse
Top Stories, Audio, News

Canavan urges people to avail of the flu vaccine

8 January 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 January 2025
derry city council
Top Stories, News

Some DCSDC services are affected by the weather today

8 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube