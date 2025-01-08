Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Friday deadline for North West 10k applications


The deadline for those wishing to apply to be one of the beneficiaries from the 2025 North West 10 is rapidly approaching on this Friday, 10th of January. Interested charities should email their applications to toni@letterkennychamber.com.

The magical million euros mark now within touching distance for the Charity Run and Walk which takes place on Monday 5th May in Letterkenny.

It will be the 28th North West 10k whose first event was staged in 1997 and to date has raised €983,924. So the Committee hopes to reach the €1 million mark this year and the goal now is to raise at least €16,076 to do just that.

It will be up to the selected charities to take on that challenge with the support of the North West 10k organisation. All monies raised stays in Donegal to benefit local organisations that are doing so much good work. Since 1997 when the North West started the 10k has made donations to 40 charities.

Dail
Top Stories, News

Government formation talks continue with attention turning to which Independents may support Government

8 January 2025
hse
Top Stories, Audio, News

Canavan urges people to avail of the flu vaccine

8 January 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 January 2025
derry city council
Top Stories, News

Some DCSDC services are affected by the weather today

8 January 2025
Advertisement

