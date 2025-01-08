Friday deadline for North West 10k applications



The deadline for those wishing to apply to be one of the beneficiaries from the 2025 North West 10 is rapidly approaching on this Friday, 10th of January. Interested charities should email their applications to toni@letterkennychamber.com.

The magical million euros mark now within touching distance for the Charity Run and Walk which takes place on Monday 5th May in Letterkenny.

It will be the 28th North West 10k whose first event was staged in 1997 and to date has raised €983,924. So the Committee hopes to reach the €1 million mark this year and the goal now is to raise at least €16,076 to do just that.

It will be up to the selected charities to take on that challenge with the support of the North West 10k organisation. All monies raised stays in Donegal to benefit local organisations that are doing so much good work. Since 1997 when the North West started the 10k has made donations to 40 charities.