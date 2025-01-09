ATU Donegal’s Sigerson Cup opener with Cork MTU re-scheduled for Friday evening

ATU Donegal’s clash with MTU Cork in the first round of this year’s Sigerson Cup will be played on Friday evening.
Having been postponed yesterday evening (Wednesday) due to the weather, the game will now throw in at 7pm tomorrow in Abbotstown.
ATU Donegal’s clash with MTU Cork in the first round of this year’s Sigerson Cup will be played on Friday evening.
Having been postponed yesterday evening (Wednesday) due to the weather, the game will now throw in at 7pm tomorrow in Abbotstown.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland