Burst water main causing issues in Derrybeg

Uisce Eireann says repairs to a burst water main in Derrybeg may cause supply disruptions to MÍn an Iolair and surrounding areas.

An alternative water supply is available at NowDoc, Derrybeg (F92DN4X) until 6pm tomorrow.

Irish Water make every effort to ensure that the alternative drinking water supply provided, including the tanker / bowser, and dispensing tap, are adequately disinfected. However as it is not practical to provide sterilised containers for the public to transport drinking water from the tanker to their homes, we cannot guarantee that any containers used by the public do not negatively impact or contaminate the drinking water.

Therefore, as a precautionary measure, it is recommended that any members of the public who obtain water from a tanker or bowser boil the water before use.

Works are scheduled to take place until 3:30pm tomorrow.