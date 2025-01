Killybegs man Seamus Coleman will take charge of Everton for tonight’s FA Cup third Round clash with Peterborough following the news the club have sacked manager Sean Dyche.

Coleman will link up with youth team coach Leighton Baines in managing the team for tonight’s fixture.

Everton are one point above the Premier League’s relegation places having won just one of their last eleven top flight games.

Kick-off at Goodison Park is at quarter to 8.