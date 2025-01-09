Concern over potential impact of ETA’s on Northern Ireland tourism

Concern’s been expressed that the introduction of an Electronic Travel Authorisation requirement between the Republic and the North will compromise tourism in Northern Ireland.

Tourism representatives fear visitor numbers could be significantly compromised.

As of this week, non-EU passport holders travelling from Donegal into Derry, Tyrone and Fermanagh will need an ETA, even for a day trip.

Joanne Stuart is CEO of the Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance. She says with 70% of international visitors entering via the Republic, an exemption is necessary……….