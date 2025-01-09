DCC launch new Cultural Calendar to celebrate diversity

Donegal County Council has launched a new Cultural Calendar to celebrate the diverse cultures in the county.

The initiative has been developed as part of the EU BELONG pilot project.

This initiative, aligned with the Black and Minority Ethnic (BME) Inclusion Strategy for Donegal 2021-2026, aims to foster inclusivity and understanding by highlighting key cultural and religious events.

The calendar responds to a call for recognising significant events within BME communities, promoting a sense of belonging and strengthening community cohesion.

It reflects the diversity of Donegal and provides an opportunity for all to engage with the county’s rich cultural tapestry.

Chief Executive John G. McLaughlin emphasised the commitment to building a more inclusive Donegal by celebrating the cultural and religious events of all communities.