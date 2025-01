Finn Harps have confirmed that Joe Gorman’s contract has been cancelled under a mutual agreement.

Having signed for the Ballybofey side in mid-December 2024, Gorman’s time at Finn Park has been short-lived.

The 30-year old was found to be drunk-in-charge of a vehicle, leading to him being suspended from driving for two years and fined €1000.

Gorman was not driving the car at the time, but was found guilty by a judge.