Grainne’s Gap in Muff closed due to weather

Grainne’s Gap in Muff will be closed at 6pm this evening at the request of an Garda Síochana.
It is due to the treacherous conditions with the cold snap.
The road will open once more at 10am tomorrow morning, subject to weather conditions.
Grainne’s Gap in Muff will be closed at 6pm this evening at the request of an Garda Síochana.
It is due to the treacherous conditions with the cold snap.
The road will open once more at 10am tomorrow morning, subject to weather conditions.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland