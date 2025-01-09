Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
House price inflation in Donegal last year was twice the national average

Donegal property prices rise by €15,475 in the last three months of last year, according to myhome.ie

The median asking price for a property in the county is now €245,475, with year on year price inflation in Donegal twice the national average.

The report, which covers Quarter 4 of 2024 shows that the median asking price for a property in the county is now €245,475. This means prices have risen by €35,525 compared with December 2023.

Asking prices for a 3-bed semi-detached house in the county rose by €10,000 over the quarter to €185,000, a 12 month increase of €13,000.

Meanwhile, the asking price for a 4-bed semi-detached house in Donegal rose by €19,000 over the quarter to €269,000, a €74,000 rise compared to December 23.

The percentage rate of increase in Donegal over all sectors last year was 17%, compared to national asking price inflation of 8.4%.

There were 244 properties for sale in Donegal at the end of Q4 2024 – an increase of 14% over the quarter.

The average time for a property to go sale agreed in the county after being placed up for sale now stands at nearly five months.

 

 

 

You can read the report here – MyHome Property Report Q4-2024

