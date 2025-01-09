Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Lack of neurological rehabilitation service in the community described as ‘immoral’

The wife of a former Donegal senator says the lack of support for people recovering from Acquired Brain Injury is immoral.

It recently emerged that almost 1,300 people under 65 are in nursing homes because of a lack of community services.

Among them is former Senator Jimmy Harte, who sustained a severe head injury in a fall in Dublin in 2013.

After a lengthy period in several hospitals, he came home, and while he flourished for a time, his wife Mary says a lack of specialist community services such as physiotherapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy meant the progress could not be maintained, and he is now in a nursing home.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Mary Harte told Greg Hughes the circumstances that led to that happening were immoral……….

 

You can hear the full interview here –

 

 

