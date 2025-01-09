Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, January 9th

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, January 9th:

Top Stories

News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, January 9th

9 January 2025
Top Stories, News

Donegal driver clocked 56km/h over the speed limit in icy weather

9 January 2025
Top Stories, News

Grainne’s Gap in Muff closed due to weather

9 January 2025
Top Stories, News

Donegal Hearing Clinic closed following vehicle collision with shopfront

9 January 2025
