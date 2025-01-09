Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin captain Dermot Keaveney looks ahead to All Ireland Junior Semi Final

Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin are heading into unchartered territory once more this weekend as they get ready to face Cork and Munster Junior Champions Kilmurry in an All Ireland Junior Semi Final.

The stakes of Sunday’s clash at Parnell Park could hardly be higher, as an All Ireland Final at Croke Park awaits for the winner.

Having beaten British Junior Champions Tara in London last weekend, the Muff side are full of confidence as key players Caolan McColgan, Kevin Lynch and Drew McKinney have been in flying form.

Although confident of getting the right result, Naomh Padraig captain Dermot Keaveney says “this will be the hardest game yet”…