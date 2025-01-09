Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin captain Dermot Keaveney looks ahead to All Ireland Junior Semi Final

Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin are heading into unchartered territory once more this weekend as they get ready to face Cork and Munster Junior Champions Kilmurry in an All Ireland Junior Semi Final.

The stakes of Sunday’s clash at Parnell Park could hardly be higher, as an All Ireland Final at Croke Park awaits for the winner.

Having beaten British Junior Champions Tara in London last weekend, the Muff side are full of confidence as key players Caolan McColgan, Kevin Lynch and Drew McKinney have been in flying form.

Although confident of getting the right result, Naomh Padraig captain Dermot Keaveney says “this will be the hardest game yet”…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Road-Closed-Sign2
Top Stories, News

Grainne’s Gap in Muff closed due to weather

9 January 2025
473159244_608632188413468_6270838043756083580_n
Top Stories, News

Letterkenny business rammed by vehicle

9 January 2025
Mary H
Audio, News, Top Stories

Lack of neurological rehabilitation service in the community described as ‘immoral’

9 January 2025
locallink1
Top Stories, News

Local Link will not be providing transport to HSE day services tomorrow

9 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Road-Closed-Sign2
Top Stories, News

Grainne’s Gap in Muff closed due to weather

9 January 2025
473159244_608632188413468_6270838043756083580_n
Top Stories, News

Letterkenny business rammed by vehicle

9 January 2025
Mary H
Audio, News, Top Stories

Lack of neurological rehabilitation service in the community described as ‘immoral’

9 January 2025
locallink1
Top Stories, News

Local Link will not be providing transport to HSE day services tomorrow

9 January 2025
bus eireann stranorlar
Top Stories, News

Stranorlar – St Johnston bus service to be scrapped

9 January 2025
Orange 2
Top Stories, News

Donegal included in latest orange weather warning

9 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube