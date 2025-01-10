Burst water main affecting East Donegal

Repairs to a burst water main are ongoing in Ballybofey, Stranorlar and surrounding areas.
Uisce Eireann say works are scheduled to be completed by 6pm this evening.
A traffic management plan is in place for the duration of the works.
Repairs to a burst water main are ongoing in Ballybofey, Stranorlar and surrounding areas.
Uisce Eireann say works are scheduled to be completed by 6pm this evening.
A traffic management plan is in place for the duration of the works.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland