Burst water main affecting East Donegal

Repairs to a burst water main are ongoing in Ballybofey, Stranorlar and surrounding areas.

Uisce Eireann say works are scheduled to be completed by 6pm this evening.

A traffic management plan is in place for the duration of the works.

Top Stories

snow ice weather cold (4)
Top Stories, Audio, News

Big freeze coming to an end – Met Eireann

10 January 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

10 January 2025
Polestar
Audio, News, Top Stories

Footpaths in Letterkenny should be gritted – McBride

10 January 2025
employment
Top Stories, News

Number on Live Register in Donegal down 14%

10 January 2025
