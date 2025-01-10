Coleman co-interim manager as Everton advance in FA Cup

Everton captain Seamus Coleman says he was happy to help the club by stepping in as co-interim manager last night.

The Republic of Ireland defender was alongside Leighton Baines on the touchline for the Toffees in their 2-0 win against Peterborough in the third round of the FA Cup which got underway last night.

The victory came just hours after Sean Dyche was sacked, and former boss David Moyes is now the favourite to take over at Goodison Park.

Killybegs native Coleman had been set to be part of the matchday squad before Dyche’s departure.