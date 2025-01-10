Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Coleman co-interim manager as Everton advance in FA Cup

Everton legend Seamus Coleman. Photo: Everton extra on X.

Everton captain Seamus Coleman says he was happy to help the club by stepping in as co-interim manager last night.

The Republic of Ireland defender was alongside Leighton Baines on the touchline for the Toffees in their 2-0 win against Peterborough in the third round of the FA Cup which got underway last night.

The victory came just hours after Sean Dyche was sacked, and former boss David Moyes is now the favourite to take over at Goodison Park.

Killybegs native Coleman had been set to be part of the matchday squad before Dyche’s departure.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Irish-Water-pic2-768x512
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gweedore area remains without water for second day

10 January 2025
Thomas Pringle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Any government deals with Independents should be published – Pringle

10 January 2025
DMRT
Audio, News, Top Stories

DMRT tasked last night following reports of lights on Errigal Mountain

10 January 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Top Stories

Investigation ongoing into complaint of alleged fraud at Donegal business

10 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Irish-Water-pic2-768x512
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gweedore area remains without water for second day

10 January 2025
Thomas Pringle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Any government deals with Independents should be published – Pringle

10 January 2025
DMRT
Audio, News, Top Stories

DMRT tasked last night following reports of lights on Errigal Mountain

10 January 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Top Stories

Investigation ongoing into complaint of alleged fraud at Donegal business

10 January 2025
Alcohol pub bar
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ban on advertising alcohol on TV and radio at certain times comes into force today

10 January 2025
Copy of Tuesday 7th of January 2024 School, and Road closures. services cancelled
Top Stories, News

Donegal school closures and service interrutptions – Friday, January 10th

10 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube