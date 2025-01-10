Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Devine gets monthly award as Glentoran surge continues

Ex-Derry boss Declan Devine is now manager with Glentoran. Photo Stephen Doherty

Glentoran manager Declan Devine –the ex-Derry player and manager – has been named as the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ manager of the month for December.

The Belfast club’s good run of late has seen them climb to second in the table in the top flight.

Meanwhile, former Derry City striker Ronan Hale  is now eligible to play for Northern Ireland.

International clearance for the Belfast-born 26-year-old has come through from FIFA. Hale had previously represented the Republic of Ireland at under-19 and under-21 level.

Hale is currently with Scottish Premiership side Ross County.

