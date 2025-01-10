Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
DMRT tasked last night following reports of lights on Errigal Mountain

The Donegal Mountain Rescue Team were tasked last night following reports of lights on Errigal Mountain.

A member of the public raised the alarm at around 11pm with Gardai from Letterkenny, Milford and Falcarragh also alerted however, some were unable to travel to the scene due to the hazardous road conditions.

DMRT was eventually stood down shortly after midnight as it was established a group who had decided to climb the mountain without informing anyone of their plan were safe.

Donegal Mountain Rescue Team PRO, Laura McFadden is appealing to people who opt to engage in such activities during adverse weather conditions to make DMRT or Gardai aware of their plans as a way of averting an emergency call out:

