Gweedore area remains without water for second day

The majority of the Gweedore area remains without water today.

A burst to a water main yesterday morning is disrupting supplies with works not scheduled to be completed until 3:30pm this afternoon.

Uisce Eireann is advising that a tap, located at NowDoc in Derrybeg is available for those affected.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig says burst water mains in the area have become a weekly occurrence.

He says the lack of funding to upgrade water infrastructure right across Donegal is unacceptable: