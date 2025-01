Jerry Early has been appointed the role of Lifeboat Operations Manager at Arranmore RNLI.

It follows 43 years of service in which Mr Early has held the position of volunteer crew member, 10 years as the 2nd coxswain and the Deputy Launch Authority.

He is also chairperson of the Irish Islands Marine Resource Organisation.

Mr Early says he is privileged to be a part of Arranmore RNLI and has thanked all those he has worked with over the years.