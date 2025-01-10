Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Man due in court in Derry charged with drug related offences

A 39-year-old man has been charged with a number of drug-related offences as part of an investigation by detectives from The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch.

The man was first arrested in October 2024 and subsequently bailed.

On the same day, searches were carried out in Derry during which around £20,000 in cash was seized, as well as a vehicle.

Following further enquiries, he was arrested yesterday on suspicion of further offences and charged.

Police working with Gardai, yesterday carried out a further search as part of the investigation.

The man is due before Derry Magistrates Court today.

He is charged with a number of drug related offences including possession of drugs, conspiracy to fraudulently import drugs and possession of and converting criminal property.

He is also charged with traffic offences, including driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance. An OCB Detective says targeting drugs supply is a priority for the Police Service.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Man due in court in Derry charged with drug related offences

10 January 2025
Stormont
Top Stories, News

NI Executive working to identify victims of clerical sexual abuse

10 January 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Top Stories

No foul play suspected after body discovered at vacant property in Burnfoot

10 January 2025
snow ice weather cold (2)
Audio, News, Top Stories

Orange weather warning remains in place in Donegal

10 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Man due in court in Derry charged with drug related offences

10 January 2025
Stormont
Top Stories, News

NI Executive working to identify victims of clerical sexual abuse

10 January 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Top Stories

No foul play suspected after body discovered at vacant property in Burnfoot

10 January 2025
snow ice weather cold (2)
Audio, News, Top Stories

Orange weather warning remains in place in Donegal

10 January 2025
sligo universtity hospital SUH
Top Stories, News

Sligo University Hospital opens 26-bed offsite ward

10 January 2025
grainnes gap muff
Top Stories, News

Gráinne’s Gap, Muff to remain closed early this morning

10 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube