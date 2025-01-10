Man due in court in Derry charged with drug related offences

A 39-year-old man has been charged with a number of drug-related offences as part of an investigation by detectives from The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch.

The man was first arrested in October 2024 and subsequently bailed.

On the same day, searches were carried out in Derry during which around £20,000 in cash was seized, as well as a vehicle.

Following further enquiries, he was arrested yesterday on suspicion of further offences and charged.

Police working with Gardai, yesterday carried out a further search as part of the investigation.

The man is due before Derry Magistrates Court today.

He is charged with a number of drug related offences including possession of drugs, conspiracy to fraudulently import drugs and possession of and converting criminal property.

He is also charged with traffic offences, including driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance. An OCB Detective says targeting drugs supply is a priority for the Police Service.