The number of people on the Live Register in Donegal is down 14% over the past year.

CSO figures show there were 7,756 people signing on in the county in December, down compared to 9,118 during the same period in 2023.

However, the figure is up 3.2% from November last.

Nationally, the number of people on the Live Register increased by 2% in the month to December.

The seasonally adjusted total for the month is 166,600 people.

That’s an increase of 3,200 from November.