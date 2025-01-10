Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Orange weather warning remains in place in Donegal

Temperatures dipped well below zero again overnight as an orange warning for low temperatures and ice remains in place for 15 counties, including Donegal.

Motorists are again urged to take care on the roads this morning with temperatures dropping to as low as -5 degrees in parts of Donegal overnight.

Grainne’s Gap road in Muff remains closed due to the hazardous road conditions. It is due to open at 10am, pending weather conditions.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says it’ll be very chilly this morning:

