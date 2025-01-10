Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Oscar Traynor: Donegal and Inishowen to lock horns once again – Preview with Keith Cowan and Diarmuid O’Brien

 

Donegal and Inishowen will lock horns once again this Sunday as they prepare for their second-leg clash in the Oscar Traynor Trophy.

Eamon Sheridan’s Donegal Junior League side will have been content to come away from Maginn Park with a 2-2 draw in the first leg before Christmas, as the Inishowen League get set to make the trip to Ballyare this weekend in the return tie.

Speaking to Highland’s Mark Gallagher, experienced Donegal League player Keith Cowan says a draw in the first game was a “fair result” but he knows they can improve…

 

Inishowen League manager Diarmuid O’Brien also spoke to Mark.

O’Brien says games between Inishowen and Donegal are “always going to be tight”…

intreo letterkenny
Top Stories, News

Live Register numbers fall in all of Donegal’s Social Welfare offices

10 January 2025
Uisce Éireann works
Top Stories, News

Twin Towns told to conserve water

10 January 2025
Letterkenny General Hospital facing ward closures
Top Stories, News

Waiting list figures for LUH in December revealed

10 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-10 153627
News

Seven vehicles seized in Derry Road Safety operation

10 January 2025
