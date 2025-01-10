Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Seven vehicles seized in Derry Road Safety operation

Seven vehicles have been seized in a road safety operation in Derry.

The PSNI say officers from Derry City and Strabane’s Foyleside and The Moor Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out the seizures during a joint road safety operation with the Driver Vehicle Agency.

Five of the vehicles seized are suspected as operating as illegal taxis, while the others were seized in relation to other traffic offences.

 

PSNI Statement in full –

Officers from Derry City and Strabane’s Foyleside and The Moor Neighbourhood Policing Team seized seven vehicles during a joint road safety operation with the Driver Vehicle Agency (DVA).
Five of the vehicles seized are suspected as operating as illegal taxis, while the others were seized in relation to other traffic offences.

Road Safety
Foyleside and The Moor Neighbourhood Sergeant Stewart said: “We are committed to keeping our roads safe and that includes ensuring vehicles are roadworthy. We will continue, along with partner agencies, to do all we can to make sure every vehicle on our roads safe, and is driven by an insured, licensed driver.
“We will continue to hold these type of operations as we are committed to keeping our roads safe and that includes ensuring vehicles on the road are roadworthy.
“Our ask to drivers is help keep our roads safe and avoid the ‘fatal five’ – don’t drink or take drugs and drive; slow down; don’t be careless; always wear your seat belt and never use your mobile phone while driving.”

Illegal taxis
Police warn that illegal taxis present a risk to anyone who uses them as, in some instances, they are uninsured and the safety checks that are carried out on drivers are not completed.

Sergeant Stewart said: “Police and partner agencies will continue to apply measures to make sure every taxi on our roads is safe, and is driven by an insured, licensed  driver and operated through a reputable taxi business. Taxi firms should ensure their drivers continue to display proper plates and carry the necessary papers and identification so that a member of the public can easily identify a legal taxi.

“If you’re using a taxi, there are measures you can take to protect yourself including using reputable firms, checking the driver is displaying their photo ID and that the vehicle is displaying current taxi licence plates.”

Anyone with information on the activities of illegal taxis should contact police on the 101 number, alternatively information about crime can be passed anonymously via the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

