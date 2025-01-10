Tickets sold out for Donegal Sports Star Awards

The Donegal Sports Star Committee have confirmed this year’s awards function is now officially sold out.

There are no more tickets available for the banquet in the Mount Errigal Hotel on Friday, January 31st.

A full capacity 500 tickets have been booked for the 49th Awards where former Irish athletic star David Gillick will be the special guest.

There is now a waiting list so anyone with spare tickets are asked to return them as soon as possible to the Mount Errigal Hotel so that they can be redistributed.