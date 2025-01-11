Peter Og McCartan reacts to keeping Errigal Ciaran alive with last-gasp point in normal time: “I found myself in space and just took the shot on”

Errigal Ciaran have beaten Dr. Crokes of Kerry on a score-line of 2-18 to 1-18 after extra time in their All Ireland Senior Club Semi Final in Newbridge this afternoon.

A sensational last gasp point in the dying embers of normal time from Peter Og McCartan sent this fascinating encounter to extra time just as it seemed as though Errigal Ciaran’s journey was coming to an end.

A Joe Oguz goal in extra time gave the Tyrone and Ulster Champions some breathing space in the added period and, even though Dr. Crokes tried to stage a late, late comeback, Errigal Ciaran held on for a famous win.

After the game, an elated Peter Og McCartan spoke to Francis Mooney…

Enda McGinley’s side will now face the winners of Cuala’s clash with Coolera Strandhill in the All Ireland Senior Club Final at Croke Park next weekend.