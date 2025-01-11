Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
‘Significant destruction’ to Illies Community Centre reported to Gardaí

There has been widespread shock and anger after the Illies Community Centre was damaged.

In a social media post, the Centre said the main gate was rammed open and quads were driven on the pitch, causing significant destruction to the property.

CCTV cameras caught footage of the perpetrators and has been handed over to an Garda Síochána, who are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station.

Illies Community Centre say they will not proceed with the Gardaí if those responsible come forward and ask the community for support and vigilance as they work to repair the damage and ensure the safety and integrity of their facilities.

