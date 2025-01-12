Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Mikey Place returns to Finn Park

Mikey Place (Photo: Finn Harps FC on Facebook)

Finn Harps have announced the signing of Mikey Place from Ballymena United.

Place returns for his second spell at Finn Park having previously lined out for the club in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

The 26 year-old made 53 appearances in his first stint with Harps, scoring 14 goals.

After leaving Finn Park following the 2019 season, Place signed for Galway United before making the switch to Ballymena United in the NIFL Premiership in 2022.

Harps Manager Darren Murphy told the Finn Harps website: “I’m really happy to have Mikey signed up with us for the new season. He knows the football club, the community and the League of Ireland very well and is a player I know the Finn Harps supporters will be very excited to see back at Finn Park. He brings a lot of experience and versatility to the group, and I’m really looking forward to working with him now as we gear up for the 2025 campaign.”

The Ballybofey side have also re-signed Patrick “Dixie” Ferry for the upcoming campaign.

The attacker made 36 appearances last season, scoring 7 goals.

