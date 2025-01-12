Murder investigation underway following death of Cavan woman

A murder investigation is underway in County Cavan following the death of a woman in her 50s.

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Gardaí remain on scene here at the end of Derrycasan lane just outside Kilnavart.

Up the lane, a house is sealed off pending the arrival of the Technical Bureau.

Emergency services attended the scene last night and discovered a woman in her 50s. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has been taken to the mortuary at Cavan General Hospital for a post mortem.

A man in his 60s was also seriously injured and is being treated at the same hospital.

It’s understood a fire was also started at the property last night, but the fire brigade from Ballyconnell was able to quickly bring it under control.

A man in his 30s was arrested at a separate location in connection with the investigation and is being questioned at a Garda station in the county.

A murder investigation is underway and an incident room has been set up at Cavan Garda Station.