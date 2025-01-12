Power outage causing water supply disruptions in North Donegal

A power outage may cause supply disruptions to Muff, Quigley’s Point, Moville, Greencastle, Gleneely, Carndonagh and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place until 6pm this evening.

It is recommend that those affected allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.

Uisce Eireann Statement: Uisce Éireann is working to restore normal water supply to homes and businesses in East Inishowen following multiple power interruptions overnight.

As a result of the loss of electricity at Pollan Dam Illies and East Inishowen (Redcastle) water treatment plants overnight, water production has been impacted.

Although electricity was restored this morning at the water treatment plants, customers in Muff, Quigley’s Point, Moville, Greencastle, Gleneely, the area between Quigley’s Point and Carndonagh, and surrounding areas will experience reduced water pressure and/ or outages today, Sunday.

Crews are on the ground working to restore normal water supply as quickly as possible to impacted customers.

Uisce Éireann’s Paul Kilcoyne said: “We understand the inconvenience this is causing and we are working to restore water supply as quickly as possible now that we have electricity back at the plants. We anticipate that the water supply will be restored by 6pm this evening.

“We are appealing to all customers in the impacted areas to conserve water during this time, as the reservoirs replenish. This will help prevent additional strain on the local supply and ensure that normal water pressure and supply can be restored to all residents.”

Once normal operations are restored, it will take a number of hours for the network to refill and normal supply to return to all customers.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

To register as a vulnerable customer or as an alternative contact, visit www.water.ie/vulnerablecustomer

Uisce Éireann’s customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on X @IWCare with any queries. For further updates, visit the service and supply section of www.water.ie