News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday January 13th

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday January 13th…………..

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday January 13th

13 January 2025
Leak detection works may hit water supplies around Castlefinn tonight

13 January 2025
Concern grows at impact of ED overcrowding on people’s health

13 January 2025
Early Childhood Ireland says over 1,300 children are seeking less than 100 available places

13 January 2025
Trial of two people charged with murder adjourned until Wednesday

13 January 2025
PSNI appeal for information following bus attack in Derry

13 January 2025

