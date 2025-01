Overseas tourism brought in €7 billion euro to the island of Ireland last year.

That was up ten percent on 2023 – and 500 tourism leaders are meeting in Dublin today to discuss how to build on that this year.

Alice Mansergh, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland says it’s targeting an overseas tourism spend of €9 billion euro by 2030, although she says there are challenges, not least the new Electronic Travel Requirement north of the border…………