Gardaí are investigating the theft of a boiler and a quantity of home heating oil from a house at Gleann Tain Manor in Letterkenny over the Christmas period.

It’s believed to have happened between 6pm on Monday December 30th and noon on the following day.

Gardai in Letterkennny are urging anyone who observed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area between those times to make contact with Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100, or call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.