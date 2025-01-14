Critically low Lough Mourne water levels impacting residents

Due to critically low water levels across the Lough Mourne Public Water Supply, Uisce Éireann is advising home and business owners in Ballybofey and Stranorlar that they might experience supply interruptions in the coming days.

Works are ongoing to restore supply to the network with people being urged to conserve water.

Uisce Eireann say a combination of increased demand and a number of bursts across the network has resulted in Lough Mourne reservoir levels depleting significantly.

While reservoir levels recover and pressure builds, the utility is advising people that they are likely to experience interruption to supply today and over the coming days.

Uisce Éireann’s Paul Kilcoyne is appealing to those in Ballybofey and Stranorlar to conserve water, as the reservoirs replenish.

He says it will help prevent additional strain on the local supply and ensure that normal water pressure and supply can be restored to all residents as soon as possible.

Water levels at the Corradooey Reservoir are also being closely monitored. Daytime usage has increased 50% over the past week.

Uisce Eireann says overnight restrictions for customers supplied by Corradooey and Argery reservoirs will remain in place until water levels recover.