Gardai investigate early morning arson incident in Milford

A garda investigation is underway into a wheelie bin fire in Milford early this morning.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Garda Grainne Doherty confirmed they believe this to be arson………………

Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 January 2025
Andrew Muir
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mc Laughlin told NI Climate Action Plan is on the way

14 January 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Top Stories, News

Wall of Kilmacrennan house graffitied and post box stolen

14 January 2025
letterkenny garda station
Top Stories, News

Boiler and heating oil stolen during Christmas week in Letterkenny

14 January 2025
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

