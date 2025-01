Planning permission for a new day services centre for adults with intellectual disabilities in South Donegal has been approved.

The new centre will be based at the site of the former Cleary Centre in Donegal Town.

Plans include the demolition of the existing derelict property to make way for a brand-new building, incorporating a range of indoor and outdoor therapeutic spaces.

The HSE says it has and will continue to engage with service users and their families at each stage of the process.