Uisce Eireann says any overnight supply disruptions as a result of water conservation restrictions in the vicinity of the Twin Towns should end at 8 o’clock this morning.

The operation is focused on Ballybofey, Stranorlar, Drumboe, Aughashiel, Cooladawson, Cavan Lower and surrounding areas.

People are advised to allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for supplies to fully return.