Water outage affecting parts of Castlefinn and surrounding areas

Uisce Eireann say repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Castlefinn, Stranamuck, Cloughfin, Tamnacrum, Corcullion, Ballylast and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place until 3pm this afternoon.

Man arrested after driving-related incident during morning rush hour in Derry

14 January 2025
Calls for safety review of Millbrae Junction following morning collision

14 January 2025
Water outage affecting parts of Castlefinn and surrounding areas

14 January 2025
Man charged to court in Derry following a failure to co-operate with police

14 January 2025
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 January 2025
Mc Laughlin told NI Climate Action Plan is on the way

14 January 2025

