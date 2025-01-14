Water outage affecting parts of Castlefinn and surrounding areas

Uisce Eireann say repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Castlefinn, Stranamuck, Cloughfin, Tamnacrum, Corcullion, Ballylast and surrounding areas.
Works are scheduled to take place until 3pm this afternoon.
Uisce Eireann say repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Castlefinn, Stranamuck, Cloughfin, Tamnacrum, Corcullion, Ballylast and surrounding areas.
Works are scheduled to take place until 3pm this afternoon.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland