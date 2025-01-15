DCC urged to clarify if submission has been made to ongoing inquiry into controversial goldmine in Co Tyrone

Donegal County Council is being urged to clarify whether it has made a submission to an ongoing inquiry into proposals for a goldmine in Co Tyrone.

Dalradian has been working on the site near Greencastle in the Sperrin Mountains since 2009.

The Planning Appeals Commission inquiry commenced on Monday at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh.

There has been much concern raised over the impact the underground mine could have on the environment.

Councillor Albert Doherty believes given Donegal’s close proximity to the proposed mine, it is imperative Donegal County Council forms part of the ongoing discussions:

Donegal County Council has been contacted for a statement on the matter.