Report finds Michael McMonagle was contracted to work 80 hours per week


In the north, Sinn Fein is welcoming the findings of a report which has called into question its role as an employer.

It found the party’s former press officer, 42-year-old Michael McMonagle of Limewood Street, Derry,  who was later convicted of child sex offences, at one point was contracted to work 80 hours a week, which may have resulted in a misuse of public money.

Sinn Fein’s Chief Whip Sinead Ennis, says the review’s recommendations could further improve processes, and provide greater clarity for members in employing support staff.

But the SDLP’s Colin McGrath, says a close eye should’ve been kept on the figures:

