We can’t address garda resource shortages without the JPC – Cllr McClafferty

A west Donegal Councillor says with the absence of the Joint Policing Committee, it’s more difficult to address the short fallings of Garda resources Donegal.

It was to be replaced by a Local Community Safety Partnership, but is facing delays.

Cllr Michael McClafferty says before Christmas, the patrol car in Falcarragh broke down and still hasn’t been repaired and returned for use.

As a result, the patrol car which is used to cover Dunfanaghy and Creeslough has been temporarily relocated to the station, leaving only a Garda van.

Cllr McClafferty says as a result, there was a 30 minute delay in Gardaí responding to a call out, as they had to wait for the patrol car to travel to the incident.

Cllr McClafferty says without the JPC, it is more difficult for elected representatives to highlight problems: